Worth principal turns in resignation

SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) - Worth Co. High School principal Harley Calhoun, the subject of a controversial plan not to renew his contract in the Worth Co. School System, has turned in his notice.
Worth Co. BOE member Melvin Jefferson confirmed that Calhoun will not be working for the school system next year because of Superintendent Bill Settle’s recommendation to remove Calhoun. But his contract will end in May, and that is when a vote by the board would potentially happen.
About 1:15 p.m., WALB’s Bobby Poitevint received a text from Calhoun confirming the news.
We will continue to follow this developing story.
