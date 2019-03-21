Worth principal turns in resignation

SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) - Worth Co. High School principal Harley Calhoun, the subject of controversy involving his contract with the school system and Superintendent Bill Settle, sent a resignation email to faculty and staff earlier this morning.
He did not want to comment on why is leaving the high school.
Worth County BOE member Melvin Jefferson also confirmed that Calhoun will not be working for the school system next year.
Jefferson says board members would take Bill Settle’s recommendation, to not renew Calhoun’s contract, seriously if and when board members bring it to a vote.
Calhoun confirms he will finish out the school year and will officially leave WCHS in June.
Calhoun also released a statement in response of the support for him from the community:
We will continue to follow this developing story.
