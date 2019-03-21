Worth Co. superintendent responds to high school principal’s resignation

The email continued: “I want you all to know that I have enjoyed every minute being your principal here at WCHS. I made up my mind when I got into administration that I would not forget where I came from and the struggles I had/saw as a teacher. I firmly believe that the role of a school administrator is to be the support that the staff needs to be successful and do their jobs effectively. It is my hope that I have provided that leadership to each and everyone of you. Thank you all for the privilege of serving as your principal. I have been truly blessed to have gotten to be part of your professional lives and be part of the success you have made happen here. If you all ever need anything from me, please let me know. Thank you!”