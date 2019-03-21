Worth Co. looking forward to T-SPLOST plans

WORTH CO., GA (WALB) - The voters of Worth County have spoken and are hoping to see improvements coming to their roads soon.
This comes after 55 percent of voters said yes to the T-SPLOST, or Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, ballot.
County officials said most of the money collected in the one-cent sales tax will go to more than 150 miles of road work on county roads.
They hope to resurface those miles and also make improvements to 400 miles of already paved roads in the county.
The collection of the funds will start on July 1.
“That coupled with some other funds that we received from the state, we should see an increase level of infrastructure improvements in our roads,” said County Administrator Carl Rowland.
Rowland said more than 60 percent of the money is allocated to Worth County.
Sylvester will receive 28 percent and 3.9 percent will go to Poulan.
Two percent will go to Warwick and Sumner.
