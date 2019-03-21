Verdict reached in Bo Dukes trial in Tara Grinstead case

Bo Dukes in court, during Voire Dire
By Jordan Barela | March 21, 2019 at 4:13 PM EST - Updated March 21 at 4:13 PM

ABBEVILLE, GA (WALB) - A jury reached a verdict in Bo Dukes’ trial in Wilcox County in the Tara Grinstead case.

A jury found Dukes guilty of all three counts he was facing in Wilcox County in connection to Grinstead’s death.

Dukes was charged with concealing a death, two counts of making false statements and hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal in the Grinstead case.

Sentencing is Friday at 9 a.m. in the Wilcox County Courthouse.

Grinstead, a Irwin County teacher and beauty queen, disappeared in 2005.

