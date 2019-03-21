Thomasville city leaders to address gun violence in Thursday forum

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - State and local law enforcement agents will tackle the issue of gun violence in Thomasville Thursday night.
Terry Scott, Thomasville mayor pro tem, organized an event after making this topic his main concern in his reelection campaign.
Scott said with recent shootings, it’s time to educate the public on the dangers of using guns.
The theme of Thursday night’s forum is “Think Before You React.”
Scott said a victim and an offender of gun violence will be speaking at Thursday’s event.
“There are several things that happen once you pull that trigger," Scott said. “Everyone’s lives have changed from that point on.”
Scott said he anticipates 300 people will attend the forum.
The event will be held at 600 E Washington St., and will last until about 7:30 p.m.
Scott told WALB he hopes the discussions will lead to a decrease gun violence.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.