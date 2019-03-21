Suspect arrested after Thomas Co. deputy hit in high speed chase

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - A Thomas County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) deputy was hit by a suspect’s van during a high speed chase Tuesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.
The deputy who was hit suffered minor injuries.
Stephen Clark was arrested in the incident and is facing several charges, including aggravated assault.
The sheriff’s office told WALB deputies got out of their vehicles after pinning Clark’s van against their patrol cars.
But that didn’t stop Clark as he plowed through and hit the deputy, officials said.
Deputies said Clark was eventually tackled in a resident’s backyard on Shepard’s Way.
The incident started because the suspect sped off from a deputy’s attempted traffic stop.
Capt. Steve Jones, sheriff’s office public information officer, said this incident highlights how dangerous their jobs can be.
“Whenever you depart instead of saying, “aloha” and leaving it’s always ‘be safe, be safe,’" Jones said. “That’s the thing with cops, it’s always ‘be safe, be safe’ is the last thing we tell each other. We can’t stress it enough, you can’t be too safe.”
The sheriff’s office said they’re just happy everyone involved in this incident are okay.
TCSO, Georgia State Patrol, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations are working the case.
Deputies said Clark could face additional charges following the investigation.
