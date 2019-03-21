Some shoppers still support Ashburn Fred’s after failed inspections

ASHBURN, GA (WALB) - A Fred’s shopper said Wednesday he’ll continue buying items from the Ashburn store that was temporarily barred from selling food.
Johnny Burgess, a Turner County resident, frequents the business often because he can go there to find what he needs quickly.
Burgess said he still bought items even when the store couldn’t sell food.
“I don’t see anything wrong with it so, whatever, I’m gone continue to shop right on, everybody have a little accident every now and then you know," Burgess said. "But I think it’s still a nice place to shop.”
The store had recent inspections by the Department of Agriculture and the department temporarily stopped food sales after rodents and pests were found inside and repeated failed inspections.
Fred’s temporary halt on food sales ended Tuesday when they passed their latest inspection.
WALB reached out to the Ashburn store and Fred’s Human Resources and both declined to comment.
