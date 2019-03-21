Safe and Sound: Tornado shelters for natural disasters

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - After the January 2017 tornadoes that killed 16 people and the latest tornado that ripped through Alabama that killed 23 people, some people are thinking about investing in tornado shelters to keep their family safe.
Billy Geck with Lifesavers Storm Shelters said having an underground haven is essential in protecting you and your family during a natural disaster.
“By going underground you’re protecting yourself and all of our shelters have a double locking system on it that once you pull the lid down its going to lock from either side and in the front,” Geck said.
Earlier this month the Cairo community experienced devastating storms. The Cairo police chief said that EF-2 tornado caused more damage to that area than Hurricane Michael.
During that time, Geck and his family were prepared while underground.
"We were actually talking to our daughter underground whenever the tornado came through so if you have reception above ground, you're going to have it below ground," he said.
Inside your storm shelter, you want to be prepared with a first aid kit, a weather radio, water and nonperishable foods because you don’t know how long the storm will last.
The shelters come in multiple sizes to fit your family and these fiberglass shelters are rated for an EF-5 tornado, up to 300 mph winds.
The Lifesaver storm shelters can also be used as a safe room.
Back in 2011, one of Geck’s shelters saved eight lives in Tanner, Alabama.
You will need a 10x10 foot area, but all you will see is a 3x5 foot lid above ground.
They cost anywhere between $5,000-$10,000 with installation and are typically finished in one day.
You can also find a storm shelter at your local home improvement stores.
