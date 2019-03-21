New business invests $90 million to expand in Thomas County

The business plans to bring 250 jobs to the area

Bond for Thomas Co. Red Kingfish Project
By Paige Dauer | March 20, 2019 at 9:14 PM EST - Updated March 20 at 9:14 PM

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - A national company is investing $90 million to expand its business in Thomas County.

For security reasons, the company is operating under the alias “Red Kingfisher LLC” until this fall, officials said.

County leaders said a portion of the money is being used to purchase and renovate the old Americold building on Roseway Drive.

That building will soon fill 250 new jobs for Thomas County.

Shelley Zorn, Payroll Development Authority executive director, said there’s potential for additional jobs.

Zorn said this new company will continue to contribute to the job diversity in the area.

Shelley Zorn, Thomas County Payroll Development Director (Source: WALB)
“We’re always thrilled anytime we have new jobs, and we’ve had a banner year in 2018-2019 with a variety of jobs and that’s what we like to see," she added.

Construction is expected to be complete in the fall.

Zorn said shortly after that, the hiring process will begin.

