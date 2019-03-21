Moultrie welcomes homeless shelter by 2020

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - Moultrie city leaders said homelessness is a wide spread problem in their city.
With no homeless shelters in the area, a church is taking matters into their own hands to help those in need.
By 2020, an abandoned home will be completely renovated to house up to 12 people at a time.
Moultrie city leaders says there isn’t a facility like this available in the area.
But in the very near future, Pastor Cornelius Ponder says there will be a place for the homeless.
“We just want to give them a safe haven, a place of refuge,” said Ponder.
Ponder said this facility will operate as a 90-day transition home which he believes is just enough time for them to get a fresh start.
"Let them find family, reconnect with family, find a job, find themselves, and find Jesus Christ,” said Ponder.
Once your time expires, he says you can’t return to the Real Compassion House for at least another 90 days.
He said this ensures everyone who needs help has an equal chance to get it.
To make sure this initiative is a success, he's asking for your help.
"This is for our community so we are soliciting and asking anyone that has a heart for the homeless to just come and get involved,” said Ponder.
Ponder says he’s encouraged by this project, because he believes it will better the community and peoples lives.
"I’m excited because I know that this is what God wants us to do. To be there for people that are down on their time,” said Ponder.
Ponder said you can come to 905 West Central Avenue to start the process and see if there’s availability at the Real Compassion House.
The church is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon.
