Moultrie city leaders working hard to enhance downtown

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - Moultrie city leaders said you have the ability to influence what types of businesses come to the downtown.
City leaders said they’re utilizing an online survey to see what people enjoy about their downtown, and how it can improve.
So far, more than 600 people have participated in this survey.
Amy Johnson, Moultrie’s Downtown Economic Development Director, said she encourages visitors to take the survey.
“Citizens that are in communities that are near Moultrie, and they drive over to Moultrie to visit family, or come over to shop, or to eat we ask that they also fill it out," said Johnson.
Johnson said as the participation becomes more diverse, they can more accurately determine what people like in a downtown.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.