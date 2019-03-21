Most Wanted: Julio Morales

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Georgia State Patrol searching for a suspect in a deadly Sumter County hit and run.
Troopers say Julio Morales, 40, was involved in a wreck on East Lamar Street in August 2018 that killed Anthony Lowe, 59.
They say Morales was driving an Albany church van at the time of the wreck.
Morales is a native of Mexico, where he may have fled but he still has ties to South Georgia.
If you know where Morales is contact the Georgia State Patrol in Americus.
