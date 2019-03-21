GBI continues triple homicide investigation

BERRIEN CO., GA (WALB) - It has now been a week since officials found the three bodies belonging to siblings Mercedes Hackle, Ronnie “Wayne” Hackle, and Wayne’s girlfriend Bobbielynn Moore.
Police arrested Jonathan Vann and Keyante Greene in connection with the death of the group.
While authorities say that they are continuing to investigate the causes of death and the motives for the murders, we looked into the connection between those killed and those arrested.
We reached out to Atkinson County Schools who confirmed Moore attended Atkinson County High School in 2012, at the same time as Vann and Greene. They also confirmed the Hackle siblings did not attend the school with them.
We spoke to the mother of the Hackle siblings, Sue Tootle.
She mentioned a warning from this situation.
“Let people know to watch your friends. Be careful of who you call your friend. Not everybody is your friend," said Tootle.
We also spoke to a woman who said she lives in the same neighborhood as Vann.
She said he went to school with her kids, was nice, and she never would’ve expected this.
Attempts to reach those close to Vann for comment have been unsuccessful.
The families of the Hackle siblings and Moore continue to wait for answers as to how their loved ones were killed.
So far the GBI has not released any information about the circumstances leading to the deaths.
We looked in the background of Vann, who is sitting in jail, facing charges for their murders.
Near the street where neighbors say that Vann lives, we found tire tracks. Those tracks appeared to go from his neighborhood to the area where Moore’s car was discovered.
Many people, including Barbara Kirkland, said that for the time Vann lived in that neighborhood, they hadn’t had issues. They said they never noticed anything strange or out of the ordinary about him or the way that he lives.
“Oh no. He was quiet—kept to himself as far as I knew. Never had no problems at all," said Kirkland.
This comes from neighbors, despite Vann’s past run ins with the law.
We obtained copies of 11 arrest warrants out of Coffee County. They include three separate arrests between December 2017 and April 2018. The charges include aggravated assault, battery, and terroristic threats.
The warrants detail an event in April where he was charged with six different offenses.
The aggravated assault report said on the early morning of April 15, Vann assaulted a man with a hand gun.
The warrants also talk about him firing the gun in the close proximity of another man. The warrants also detail an event in February 2018, where law enforcement claims Vann trespassed onto Premium Peanut, then pushed a woman down onto the pavement and slammed her up against a vehicle.
We have reached out to the courts to get details on where these cases stand now but haven’t been able to reach anyone.
We spoke to Kirkland about the neighborhood’s reaction to his most recent arrest. She said they were shocked.
“Well because most of us out here knew him. We’ve lived here so long. They knew him and never had any reaction out of him or anything,” said Kirkland.
We asked them if they feel worried about living in this neighborhood.
The general consensus of the group was that they are not.
Despite the bump in the road, Kirkland said she believes the neighborhood will continue to be quiet and peaceful as it has been.
