Fresh Start Academy hosts college and career fair

Fresh Start Academy hosted a college and career fair Wednesday. (Source: WALB)
By Madison McClung | March 20, 2019 at 9:45 PM EST - Updated March 20 at 9:45 PM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Fresh Start Academy students explored post-grad opportunities at a college and career fair Wednesday.

Senior Tamia Samuel said the fair helped her decide which college she wants to attend in the future.

“It benefits most kids because some kids like myself, I had four colleges that I wanted to go to but at first I was not sure that I wanted college," Samuel said. “But now, I know if I am going to college, I need to know for sure what college suits me best and the career that I plan on taking upon.” .

Samuel said she looking forward to finishing high school strong and walking across the stage to get her diploma.

