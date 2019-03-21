Former Olympian speaks at Albany State University

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - An Olympian and track star known for her long jump returned to the Good Life City Wednesday evening for a second time.
Jackie Joyner-Kersee spoke at Albany State University as part of the President’s Lecture Series.
This inaugural lecture series falls in the same month as Women's History Month.
The former Olympian hopes to make a lasting impact on those who attended.
“My hope is that they come away from one, being motivated and inspired to be the best they can be. And how important work ethic is and to never give up on themselves. And always be willing to turn a doubter into a believer,” Joyner-Kersee said.
