First woman arrested in the Albany Civil Rights Movement dies

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The first woman to be arrested in the Albany movement has died.
“I think the world has lost a very important person,” said Michael Boston, Toney’s nephew.
The room was somber as Evelyn Toney’s family reminisced.
“My aunt from when she was younger, she stood up for herself and everybody,” said Boston. “Not just because of her, she wanted to make a change, change the world for everybody. Not just a certain class of people.”
Family members say the activist and cancer survivor was family oriented and fought for voter rights. She worked with Martin Luther King, Charles Sherrod and other icons when the Albany movement started.
“Bottom line is, like she said, we all breathe the same air,” said Boston.
Her family members all say the 79-year-old had diabetes and died from health complications around 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Our news team spoke with Toney for our Civil Rights Special just a few weeks ago for Black History Month.
“I called her Toney. I remembered Toney from when i was like maybe five or six years old,” said Boston. “She always [asked], what can I help you with, what can I do? She always emphasized education.”
The Albany native was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Family members say she went around the world, even appearing on the national talk shows. Her life philosophy is now passed down to her family.
“You may not get everything you want out of life, keep trying. Because until you’re gone, you still have that opportunity to make yourself and the world that you live in a better place.”
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Shiloh Baptist Church.
The family wanted her life to be celebrated where the Albany movement began.
Services are open to the public.
