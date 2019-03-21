Eighth Street Middle School in Tifton holds plant sale

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - Students saw the fruit of their labor in one South Georgia school.
Future Farmers of America at Eighth Street Middle School sold plants Thursday.
Faculty members say they normally sell to teachers but this is the second year they decided to sell plants to the community.
Middle schoolers were excited to show off the vegetables and flowers they grew.
“FFA allows us to take what we’ve learned in our academic classes and use it outside of the academic classes and use it it like (real world experiences)," said Jessee Stone, 7th grade FFA member.
The school says the plant sale is a fundraiser for FFA members.
To find out how you can support Future Farmers of America, contact your local school.
