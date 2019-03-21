Dry and warming through the weekend

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - First full day of spring rather delightful with sunshine and pleasant upper 60s around 70. This awesome stretch of beautiful weather continues through the weekend. Chilly 40s in the mornings give way to low-upper 77 into Sunday afternoon.
You’ll pull out the rain gear early week with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. Drier and cooler 60s midweek then quickly warming into 70s with tons of sunshine Thursday and Friday.
