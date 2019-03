The Douglas Police Department is asking for the communities help in identifying the individual shown in this post. He is currently a person of interest in an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information that would assist in identifying this person is ask to contact the Douglas Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 912-384-2222 or the Tips Line at 912-260-3600. Information can also be shared on the Police Department’s Face Book page https://www.facebook.com/DouglasGAPoliceDepartment/