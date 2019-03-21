City leader works to end stigma around mental health

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - If you or a family member are struggling to find help when it comes to your mental health, there is a meeting to help.
Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard is working with Aspire, as well as Superior Court Judge Victoria Darrisaw, to answer any questions you may have.
Howard said for years, mental illness has been a taboo topic which is why he wants to bring light to the subject, letting you know you’re not alone.
“Don’t be afraid or shy to say if your son or daughter’s got it. And get help as early as possible because sometimes as they begin to progress between the ages of 18 and 24, that’s when a lot of individuals begin to have the symptoms of mental illness and things of that nature,” said Howard.
The meeting is this Saturday at 10 a.m. at 210 Thornton Avenue.
