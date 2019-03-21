Cairo man’s family speaks out after manslaughter verdict

CAIRO, GA (WALB) - A Cairo man will spend 10 years in prison after killing a man over a $10 bet.
For some, they said it feels like it was just yesterday when they discovered a deadly shooting happened on 7th Street Northeast.
A jury found Nicholas Perry guilty for voluntary manslaughter in the death of Elijah Smith in 2017.
Perry was sentenced to 20 years, with 10 years to be served in a state penitentiary.
Sondra Jones, whose grandson’s father is Perry, said it’s been an extremely emotional two years.
“I was devastated,” Jones said. "Now, I have a sense of relief, like okay this is over.”
Jones said once Perry is released from his prison sentence, she hopes he will come out a better man.
“He was never a bad individual,” she added. "I just think this will make him a little more mature, and he’ll step up to the plate and be actively involved in his children’s lives.”
However, as she reflects on what happened on 7th Street North East, Jones said she wishes disputes could be handled differently.
"Unless it’s absolutely necessary, to defend yourself, it’s time to put down the gun,” Jones said.
That night, Jones pointed out, destroyed two families. And as she looks to the future, Jones said she wants Smith’s mother to know how sorry she is for what happened.
“My heart truly goes out to her," she said. "I hope that she can pick up the pieces and move on. I really hope she can find it in her heart to forgive Mr. Perry.”
District Attorney Joe Mulholland told WALB after the case ended that “there are no winners in a case like this."
"I pray for all of the family members involved,” he added.
