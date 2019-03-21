Bo Dukes trial enters fourth day

ABBEVILLE, GA (WALB) - Day four of Bo Dukes’ trial picks back up in Wilcox County Thursday morning.
On Wednesday the prosecution showed a video interview Bo Dukes did with the GBI from a few years ago.
We’ve heard from more than a dozen witnesses over the past three days, but yesterday, the jury heard from Bo Dukes firsthand in a recorded interview.
“He asked me to help him get rid of her body and I agreed," Dukes said in the hour and a half long interview.
The 2017 interview between Dukes and the GBI was played for the jury where he revealed how his friend Ryan Duke murdered their former teacher, Tara Grinstead, and how he helped Duke dispose of her body.
“And moved her body to a wooded area where there was a bunch of wood and burned it.”
The interview was conducted in Rochelle, a year after he told investigators he had not been involved in Grinstead’s disappearance when he was questioned on a tip made by a former army buddy.
Dukes admitted to agents that his former high school classmate Ryan Duke confessed that he murdered Grinstead at her Ocilla home in 2005, using a credit card to break into her house then strangling her. Dukes said Ryan used his truck to haul Girnstead’s body to a Ben Hill County pecan orchard owned by Dukes’ family. That’s where he says they burned her body for two days.
GBI Assistant Special Agent Todd Crosby said on Wednesday more than 57 agents from across the state helped search for the remains.
"We're standing at the edge of the original pits so you can see how far out we took these original pits or different quadrants looking and digging. And screening through the earth looking for these remains."
Forensic anthropological consultant with the GBI, Alice Gooding, testified that human remains were found on the property.
“This is a portion of the cranial bone called the occipital which is here in the back of your skull and this is a small fragment of that bone.”
Court resumes in Wilcox county at 9 Thursday morning.
He’s also facing concealing a death charges in Ben Hill County for this case and he’s facing sexual assault charges in Houston County for an incident that happened at the start of the year.
