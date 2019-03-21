Ashburn Police: Money stolen from business, personal accounts in possible fraud ring used to pay bills

ASHBURN, GA (WALB) - Ashburn law enforcement is looking for the mastermind behind a possible fraud ring, where they say people used business and personal accounts to pay more than a $1,000 in bills.
Detectives said this scheme hit two car lots and a woman.
The money came from accounts at an unnamed bank in Ashburn, according to the Ashburn Police Department.
Investigators said it could be one person that found the information they needed to transfer the money or someone possibly sold the banking information for a bill payment service.
“We’ve got at least three victims of financial account fraud," Michael Kling, Ashburn Police Department detective, said. "Somebody’s using their bank accounts to pay their bills.”
From January to March, Kling said, someone used Southland Ford and Lakeview Auto Sales bank accounts, to cash out on several items like car insurance and utilities.
“There’s at least six different people that’s benefited from this," Kling said. "There may be more. I just got word of it last week.”
Investigators said whoever it was, doesn’t work at either car lot and this was not a random theft and law enforcement is not sure how they got a hold of the bank accounts.
“I know it’s a little over $13,00 from Southland Ford and I haven’t told her it’s at least a $1,000 from Lakeview,” Kling said.
Kling said routing and account numbers at the bottom of bank checks were used to do electronic check transfers.
The victims have accounts at a bank in Ashburn, according to law enforcement.
“(I) don’t know how they’re getting the information," Kling said. "It could be dumpster diving. Could be finding and using check, an old check,”
In separate incidents officers told WALB a woman’s personal account at the same bank was used to pay a $150 probation bill.
Ashburn police said if they find out that people willingly participated in this scheme, they may face theft by conversion charges.
