Annual Fire Ant Festival coming to Ashburn

ASHBURN, GA (WALB) - The celebration of the red ant is coming to South Georgia.
Organizers are getting ready for the 24th Annual Fire Ant Festival.
The celebration will happen Friday and Saturday.
Ashley Miller, Ashburn-Turner County Chamber of Commerce executive director, said the festival kicks off at 6 a.m. Friday night at the park behind Colony Bank.
“You know we are a small town but Fire Ant Festival weekend we kick over the ant mound and you can see all the people running around," Miller said. "We expect about 20,000 (people). Especially with this good weather we’re gonna have this weekend.”
Miller said the event starts again at 8 p.m. Saturday morning and runs till 9:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.