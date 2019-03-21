Albany woman surprised with scholarship named after her

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - An Albany woman received a special surprise Wednesday after her years of time and money spent on the Albany Housing Authority.
Jeanette Henderson recently retired from her job with the Housing Authority.
But she didn't want to stop giving back to the people and organization she had worked with for so long.
Henderson and her family started donating money in hopes of starting a scholarship fund for students in housing.
Little did she know, the scholarship would be named after her.
“If we can reach one person out of one hundred, that would make a difference," Henderson said. "And to pass that on to the next person and the next person. That’s the only way that we’ll be able to help each other, the only way we’ll be able to reach the community and make it whole again.”
So far, the Jeanette Henderson Scholarship has a little over $1,000.
Albany Housing Authority officials said they are hoping to keep collecting donations to award the scholarship around March next year.
