Albany residents want Monroe High interim basketball coach to stay

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Community members shared strong feelings on the search for a new Monroe High School head basketball coach at Wednesday’s Dougherty County School Board meeting.
The coach position was posted online Tuesday.
A number of residents said they want Keith Hayes, interim coach, to stay in that role.
“Coach has a heart for these kids and loves these kids and loves our community," Carlton Arnold, Albany resident, said. "Everything he do is for the kids.”
Quadre Watts, Monroe High basketball player, said Hayes is much more that a basketball coach.
“He taught us a lot of things like being a man, keep yourself up, dress well," he added. "He showed us a lot of stuff, so I feel like that is a good thing.”
Arnold said Hayes is well-known in the community for his love and help to people.
“Coach Hayes has done a tremendous job here in our school, at Monroe High School," Arnold said. “He has done a whole lot for the kids and he has done a whole lot for our community. He is a pillar in our community.”
At the Wednesday meeting, Superintendent Kenneth Dyer wanted to make sure that students and others had a clear understanding that Hayes could apply for the open position.
The Dougherty County school board explained Wednesday that they will not get involved with the position being filled until the Monroe High School principal brings a recommendation.
Watts said he hopes Hayes will apply.
“Hoping that you know they will at least give us a little inside in if he will be the coach or not and who makes the decision and so we are just waiting to see," Watts said. “Hopefully he is still the coach but if not than there is really nothing we can do.”
