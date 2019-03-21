Albany native advances in the military

San Antonio, Texas (WALB) - U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jasper E. Wheeler graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, according to the Joint Hometown News Service.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Wheeler, the grandson of Shirley Wheeler of Albany, is a 2018 graduate of Dougherty Comprehensive High School.
