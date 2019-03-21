Albany Housing Authority helps people further careers and education

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Housing Authority has found a new way to get residents connected with organizations to help further their career and education.
The authority hosted a Community Resource Fair Thursday.
The halls were lined with different groups and companies, like Goodwill and Albany Technical College.
The goal of the fair was to help people create resumes, find health care, child care and even learn about higher education opportunities.
“You can literally receive things that would benefit your immediate need , so we’re really excited about that because a lot of times we don’t have an opportunity to do that.,” said CEO William Myles.
The next resource fair is April 4 at 2 p.m. at 521 Pine Avenue.
