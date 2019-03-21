Albany community fearful as sounds from gun fire ring out nightly

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany neighbors are looking for guidance in ways to keep their kids out of trouble.
Their need for help comes after a recent shooting on South Van Buren Street left one man dead.
There is one main concern of many in the South Albany community right now.
“A lot of people don’t know what’s the route to get to prosperity,” said Albany resident, Carlton Bells.
Bells said many young people in the area are lost. He said they’re left without the needed drive and direction to stay out of gangs and crime.
“They don’t know, so everybody’s just scrambling around trying to make up their own mind on what to do, where to go and how to get there to do it,” said Bells.
Neighbors said the concern needs to be voiced now, following an arrest of three teenagers after shots were fired during an after school fight in February. Then Wednesday morning, a 24-year-old man, Jontavious Price was killed and a 19-year old was shot in the foot during a shooting.
“A lot of young people ain’t got no where to go. That’s the main problem right now,” said Albany resident, Thurman Carnegie.
City Commissioner, Jon Howard has been working with community leaders to solve this very problem.
They’ve been working to get kids into after school programs, like the Boys and Girls Club but he said being aware of what your kids are doing and where they are is the best place to start.
“Most of all be involved in your kids activities after school and in churches,” said Howard.
City leaders said it is important for you to find the after school programs for your kids. Keep them busy and off of the streets, especially as summer is just a couple of months away.
The investigation into the shooting that left Price dead in an apartment in the 500 block of South Van Buren Street is still ongoing.
Investigators said they’ve interviews several witnesses, but have no suspects in custody at this time.
