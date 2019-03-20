T-SPLOST passes in Dougherty, Worth counties

(WALB) - Voters in Dougherty and Worth counties voted Tuesday to pass a sales tax ballot that would fund transportation-related projects within each county.
The majority of Dougherty County voters said yes to T-SPLOST, or transportation special purpose local option tax, according to the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners.
WALB has reached out to the Dougherty County Board of Elections to get the exact numbers but haven’t heard back.
The one-cent additional sales tax would affect everyone in the county for the next five years, bringing in an estimated $80 million for the county and Albany to spend on transportation upgrades.
In Worth County, the vote for T-SPLOST passed with 58 percent of voters voting yes and 41 percent voting no, according to unofficial results.
County leaders said the additional one-cent sales tax will pay for things like road construction, paving and bridge work.
The county expects it to raise $9.5 million for the county and cities, Worth County officials said.
