Still no incident report released in Pataula Charter Academy ‘hate list’ arrest

CALHOUN COUNTY, GA (WALB) - An incident report detailing what happened after a “hate list” was found at Pataula Charter Academy still has not been released, according to officials.
WALB is still working to find out the circumstances of the arrest of Jackson Stapleton, 18, if he is still a student and if any staff members were involved or impacted in the case.
A letter was sent to Pataula Charter Academy parents on March 8 about the incident.
WALB has also reached out to the school several times for more information but our request for a returned call has gone unanswered.
Edison Police Chief Walt Ingram said the case is still under investigation and that he hopes to have an incident report available soon.
