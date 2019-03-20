Spring starts with tons of sunshine

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Sunshine finally returned across SWGA Tuesday afternoon. Not completely clear from the stubborn clouds which are slowly clearing in our eastern counties. We’ll get the all clear tomorrow. Otherwise expect chilly low-mid 40s on the last night of winter. Tomorrow we transition from winter to spring with no fanfare but lots of sunshine and pleasant mid-upper 60s.
Within hours of the Vernal Equinox @5:58pm, a super full moon of March lights up the nighttime sky. AKA the Supper Worm Moon it’ll peak @ 9:43PM Wednesday evening. The Equinox super moon will appear to be 30% brighter than most full moons and about 14% larger on the eastern horizon. It’s rare that both the vernal equinox and super moon appear on the day so enjoy!
Few changes the rest of the week as dry conditions continue and temperatures slowly rise. Rather pleasant highs low-mid 70s and cool lows low-upper 40s through the weekend. Rain chances return early next week.
