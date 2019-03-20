Spring starts with tons of sunshine

Within hours of the Vernal Equinox @5:58pm, a super full moon of March lights up the nighttime sky. AKA the Supper Worm Moon it’ll peak @ 9:43PM Wednesday evening. The Equinox super moon will appear to be 30% brighter than most full moons and about 14% larger on the eastern horizon. It’s rare that both the vernal equinox and super moon appear on the day so enjoy!