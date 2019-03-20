Sasser enforcing junk car ordinance

SASSER, GA (WALB) - People in Sasser are speaking out about the city’s junk car ordinance, saying the fines are too high.
This comes after the city was able to start its Municipal Court, to help enforce the rule.
A “junk cars wanted” sign posted on one street in Sasser could be on to something.
“I don’t think it’s bad, I also don’t think it’s good,” said Mary Hand, a Sasser resident
Hand said she’s one of several people forced to move a car off her property due to the rule.
“They sent this lady from the water bill place and she brought citations around,” she said.
The city’s junk car ordinance states that if you have a vehicle not registered sitting anywhere on your property, you could face a $500 fine.
Hand said she, like many others, complied, but still can’t believe it’s come to this.
“Even though it’s within the city it’s still on the property you pay taxes on,” she explained.
We sat down with Mayor Jan Jones who said so far, no one has had to actually pay the fine.
She said this is not a new ordinance.
But the city is just now able to do something about it.
“Everybody’s just tired of it. You would send letters out, give them 30 days to do something and nothing was done because we couldn’t enforce it,” said Jones.
Mayor Jones said city leaders put the ordinance in place to help beautify the city.
“Junk cars that’s just sitting there, not running just sitting there, I mean no, we don’t want to see them,” said Jones.
But Hand said she feels differently.
“But I don’t think nobody has the right to tell me what I can put in my yard and what I can’t,” said Hand.
Jones said people can put up a privacy fence to hold onto their property.
Ironically enough, this “junk cars for sale” sign posted is just another option for people to avoid the fine.
If you have questions about the junk car ordinance you are encouraged to call Sasser City Hall at 229-698-6694.
