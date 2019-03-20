Rams start SIAC play off with a four game sweep

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The ASU Rams baseball team took home the 2018 SIAC title last year.
And by the way they’ve started the conference, looks like they may be a repeat.
Although it’s still early in conference play, the Rams are off to a quick start.
With only 5 conference series left in the regular season, the Rams are starting to roll.
Head coach Scot Hemmings said he thinks they might be on their win streak because of the way they played Valdosta State.
Since then, the Rams have raised their batting average from .217 to .241 in one weekend.
“Well all year I’ve been tell them what good of a ball club I think we can have,' said Hemmings. "Then all of the sudden we put it together on that Wednesday and hit the ball well, we pitched well and played good defense and put the whole game together. Then all of the sudden they said, you know what we do have a pretty good ball club. They showed it this weekend scoring almost 60 plus runs in a weekend set and played really well.”
“Yeah I think we’re really starting to trust what we’re trying to do," said Senior outfielder Johnathan Cirullo. "Especially everything we’ve worked on all year. It’s taken us a little bit to get going, but we’re definitely getting it going now.”
The Rams will defend their win streak against Columbus State Wednesday at 5 P.M.
