Multi million dollar project underway on I-75

CRISP CO., GA (WALB) - A multi million dollar project is underway on I-75 in South Georgia. The Georgia Department of Transportation said they’re repaving parts of I-75 South in Crisp and Turner Counties. Nita Birmingham with GDOT said construction companies are milling and paving the right and outside lane.
The project costs a little more than $19 million. Birmingham said the area hasn’t been repaved since 2003.
“All infrastructure needs maintenance, needs upkeep and you know we can do certain things like crack ceiling and edge repairs to maintain asphalt. But you reach a point where it needs to be resurfaced,” said Birmingham.
GDOT wants drivers to use caution when driving through that area. Construction will be going on from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The project is expected to be finished in April but Birmingham said that it’s subject to change.
