MCLB honors Women’s History Month with one of WALB’s own

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Marine Corps Logistics Base recognized Women’s History Month with a program at the base Tuesday.
WALB’s Karla Heath-Sands was the guest speaker for the event.
Heath-Sands said it took special women to get us to where we are today in history.
1st. Lt. Delaney T. Bourlakov coordinated the event, and said it is important to recognize Women’s History Month.
“I think it is an opportunity to remind people, like ‘hey we did not just get here, it was not like this yesterday or the year before,’" Bourlakov said. “This has been thirty-two years ago that this was signed into a public law that we were going to recognize March as Women’s History Month.”
Bourlakov added: "We have come so far and we are going to kind of highlight some of the accomplishments, achievements that different women across the board have made.”
