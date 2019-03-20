VIDALIA, GA (WALB) - The mother of Ronnie “Wayne” Hackle and Mercedes Hackle is waiting for justice for her children’s death.
Authorities across South Georgia are continuing their investigation into the death of Mercedes, Wayne, and Wayne’s girlfriend, Bobbielynn Moore.
Law enforcement still has not released any new information about their causes of death or the motive behind their killings.
The group was reported missing and and their bodies were found in the woods of Atkinson and Berrien County days later.
WALB spoke to the mother of the Hackle siblings, Sue Tootle, about her mindset while planning to bury her children.
Tootle said that she feels like she has been in a constant fog.
“I never dreamed that anybody could ever do this to my children at all, or anybody that I knew period," Tootle said. “This ain’t something that happens in real life. This is stuff you see in ‘NCIS’ or ‘CSI’ or something.”
After a week-long roller coaster of emotions, Tootle said she is distraught at the idea of saying goodbye to her children.
“It’s just, I’m just, I’m really just in a fog," she said. “I feel like I’m just trapped in a nightmare that I just can’t wake up from.”
Tootle said prayer, friends and family are the only way that she has made it this far.
“I’m only holding up by the grace of God. If it weren’t for all the outpouring of love and prayers and support that the Lord has sent people to show me, I don’t know what I would do right now," Tootle said.
The mother of the brother and sister said that her prayers are even extended to Jonathan Vann and Keyante Greene, the two suspects that were arrested in connection to the murders of her children.
“They did take my children lives and to think that somebody could kill them the way they killed them and burn them the way they burned them," Tootle said. “I want them to pay. I want them to pay for the rest of their lives.”
The grieving mother said that she still doesn’t want the parents of those arrested to go through the loss and the pain that she is going through right now.
Tootle is focused on the funeral and has set up a GoFundMe for anyone who like the help with the unexpected funeral expenses.
“I’m praying that the funeral is all taken care and then I’m praying that there’s enough to help my other children out from where they’ve been missing work, this week and last week," Tootle said. “Hopefully we can afford a tombstone in memorial of my children in our family cemetery.”
