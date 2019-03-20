Glassblowing continues to impact Americus before annual festival

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) - Americus’ glassblowing industry continues to heat up.
For thousands of years, fire has kept us warm and brought us together.
Now it's fueling the growth of mobile glassblowing in Americus.
“These little furnaces are kinda like a fire, you know everybody wants to come around a bonfire or camp fire and it draws people of all different kinds," said Philip Vinson with Mobile Glassblowing Studios. "Glass is good for that more than any other material because of the excitement of the fire.”
Hot Glass Academy and Mobile Glassblowing Studios are two staples in Americus.
The glassblowing roots go deeper than Americus.
“Studio glass in this country started in 1962, so 1968 or 69, Georgia Southwestern faculty there lit a furnace and decided to blow glass there," said Chuck Wells, also with Mobile Glassblowing Studios.
From there, glassblowing made history in Georgia.
Americus' glassblowing history continues to ignite both the economy and creativity in artists
One artist makes a living from teaching others the art of glassblowing.
“Due to the history of Georgia Southwestern State University, there’s a program that started there and has brought me down to Americus and then just started inviting people down, telling people how wonderful Americus is," said Devan Cole is owner and an instructor at Hot glass Academy.
He’s passing the torch from one artist to the next and keeping glassblowing alive in Americus.
“My wife and I have both done some classes with Devan as well as the Americus Arts Council and it’s just something that gives you a chance to make something with your hands," said Butch Cusack, a former student of Cole’s.
Both companies will be represented at this year's Americus Hot Glass and Craft Beer Festival.
The festival kicks off April 6.
