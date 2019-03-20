Dry stretch through the weekend

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Finally an absolutely gorgeous sun filled day with pleasant mid 60s as spring officially arrived at 5:58pm. Clear skies provide perfect viewing conditions for the last super moon of 2019 Wednesday night. Also known as the super worm moon, it will appear somewhat bigger and brighter.
Another chilly night on tap as lows drop into the low 40s. More sunshine and a slow warm-up with highs low-upper 70s and lows low-upper 40s through the weekend.
The extended dry stretch ends as showers and thunderstorms return early next week.
