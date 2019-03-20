Don Whitaker elected Worth Co. sheriff

WORTH CO., GA (WALB) - Don Whitaker, Worth County interim sheriff, was elected sheriff Tuesday.
Whitaker garnered 63 percent of the vote, which totaled to 861 votes, according to the Worth County Board of Elections chairman.
Below are the unofficial election results provided to WALB by the Worth County Board of Elections.
Whitaker was challenged by two other candidates.
Lenny Davis received 19 percent of the vote at 260 votes and Tony Adams garnered 18 percent at 243 votes.
Whitaker was sworn in as interim sheriff in March 2018.
