Bo Dukes trial enters day 3

ABBEVILLE, GA (WALB) - Day 3 of the Bo Dukes trial will get underway Wednesday morning in Wilcox County following explosive testimony on Tuesday.
Eleven people took the stand, but it was one of Bo’s army buddies testified that he blew the whistle about Duke’s involvement in burning the body of Tara Grinstead.
And that army buddy was a key witness in this trial. He revealed what Bo told him about disposing of a body and the call he made to law enforcement was played for the jury.
“He was like well man I need to tell you something. And that’s when I was pretty much shocked,” said John McCullough.
McCullough met Bo Dukes in basic training where they became what he described as “battle buddies.”
He testified that Dukes told him about Ryan Duke asking him to borrow his truck after he killed their former teacher Tara Grintstead in 2005.
McCullough: He had said that technically he killed Tara to him.
Lawyer: The friend had said that?
McCullough: Yes. That he had beat her and accidentally strangled her and killed her and he didn’t know what to do. So he needed her truck to move her body.
McCullough said he tried reporting what Dukes had told him multiple times, but no one would listen.
That’s when he called the GBI which prompted this recording:
McCullough: He said he killed her. They got in an argument or whatever. And then I was like what are you talking about? And he was like you know he killed that girl on the bulletin board. You know came to borrow my truck and he was upset and all this other stuff so I told him I’d help him.
And something even more chilling was revealed in the recording.
McCullough: “You know it takes over 12...1200 degrees to burn human bones?”
It’s believed Grinstead’s body was taken to a Pecan Orchard in Ben Hill County and burned.
Dukes’ uncle, Randy Hudson, who owns the property testified he had warned his nephew in 2005 about burning on the land.
“He just didn’t listen and he could have done a lot of harm," said Hudson.
Bo Dukes’ trial picks back up again Wednesday morning at 9.
