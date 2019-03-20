Bishop Clean Care opens new temporary location after 2018 fire

LEE COUNTY, GA (WALB) - Bishop Clean Care opened up its new temporary location Tuesday at 245 Cedric Street.
President Jud Savelle said they plan to stay in the temporary location for a year, then rebuild where their old location was.
Savelle said even though the fire was devastating, he has found a few blessings out of what happened.
“We did lose everything in the building except a few keepsakes that we were able to salvage but of course now we do get to start over, get new equipment, get some of the latest technology implemented into our operation which is one of the blessings of it,” Savelle said.
Savelle said he’s most excited about getting back to cleaning rugs as they haven’t been able to do that since the fire back in October.
