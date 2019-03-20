ASU Softball’s undefeated SIAC streak comes to an end

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The ASU Softball team hasn't lost a game since 2017.
A streak that has been going strong for quite a while.
But as fate usually shows, some good things must come to an end.
Even though their amazing undefeated streak has come to an end, the Rams still sit at the top seed in the SIAC.
From the beginning of the season, head coach Harley Roller has stressed that this streak, although nice, was never the focus of their season.
“We lost two very competitive and close games.,' said Roller. "Kentucky State and Spring Hill are two solid programs that we knew we were going to have to play our best all around in both games. Both teams were able to capitalize on our small mistakes. Like I’ve said before the goal wasn’t to continue the undefeated streak but to play ASU Softball. When we did we were victorious. Playing ASU Softball will continue to be the focus.”
The Rams will be expecting to facing Benedict College Saturday at 2 and 4 P.M.
