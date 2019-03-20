Americus councilman advances international relations in Japan

AMERICUS, GA, (WALB) - Several Georgia leaders are heading to Japan in May.
Four cities in Georgia, including Americus, were selected to participate in a business trip to expand Japanese relations with the Peach State.
Americus City Councilman Daryl Dowdell is one of the people chosen to go.
He says he’s excited to continue advancing Georgia’s economic relationships overseas.
“It really builds the relationship that we already have," said Dowdell. "We already have a relationship so what we’re doing now is building it stronger, you could say, but more like we’re just continuing what President Carter already started.”
Americus city leaders said several hundred Japanese companies operate in Georgia.
Dowdell said Americus is a sister city to Miyashi City in Japan.
Other cities selected are Athens, Dublin and Savannah.
Officials say Japanese affiliated companies have invested more than $10 billion in Georgia.
