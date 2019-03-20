Albany Humane Society talks importance of microchipping pets

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Humane Society sees many lost and misplaced dogs daily — most don’t have microchips, which makes it hard for them to track down the owners.
May Gillespie, with the Albany Humane Society, said she encourages everyone with pets to go get them microchipped.
“It is so easy, and I have seen, especially on Facebook, animals that have been lost and found in another state because of their chip," Gillespie said. "They have been lost for two or three years and then somebody scans it and gets it home. It is a very important permanent ID for your dogs to get home to you.”
The Albany Humane Society, 1705 Oakridge Drive, microchips pets for $30.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.