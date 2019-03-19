Victim identified, suspect charged in Cordele homicide

CORDELE, GA (WALB) - A man is facing a murder charge after police said a man was killed in Cordele Monday afternoon.
Pereia Boone, 47, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault and booked into the Crisp County Jail, according to the Cordele Police Department.
The victim was identified as Bobby Holt, 57, of Cordele, according to Capt. Andrew Roufs, Cordele Police Department.
The people involved appear to know each other, and this doesn’t appear to be a random act of violence, Roufs said.
Another person was was detained during the police’s initial response to the incident but was released with no charges, according to the police department.
The incident happened on the 300 block of West 14th Avenue at the West End Apartments, where the victim was found deceased.
The crime scene tape couldn’t separate the fear from making its way outside the lines Monday.
Cordele Police said that’s when the victim was found dead at the West End Apartments in Cordele.
“It’s going on 13 years and we have never had this,” Richard Coleman, a friend of the victim, said.
Coleman said he is scared for his home.
“Our police just don’t come like they use to come,” Coleman said. "This just hurt me because me and Bobby went to school together.”
“It’s just so senseless, like why would a person kill an innocent person that had a very beautiful heart that wouldn’t even hurt a fly,” Summer Cross, Holt’s niece, said.
Cross said she and her family watched as investigators questioned people in the apartments nearby.
“Whatever the situation may have been, it still didn’t have to go down like that,” she added.
Cross said it will be hard revisiting memories of her uncle.
“It’s just crazy how people can be so cruel,” Cross said.
To her, Cross said, it seems like no where is safe anymore.
The Cordele Police Department said this is an active investigation and they are seeking the public’s help to solve it.
“Although the investigation is still ongoing, solving this case was a direct result of the quick action of the responding officers and diligent follow through investigation by our detectives and GBI Agents,” Lewis Green, Cordele police chief, said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921 or the GBI Region 3 office at (229) 931-2439.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.