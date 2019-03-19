Rodent infestation found in Ashburn store

Rodent infestation found in Ashburn store
A rodent infestation has been found at a Fred's Store in Ashburn. (Source: Georgia Department of Agriculture)
By WALB News Team | March 18, 2019 at 10:13 PM EST - Updated March 18 at 10:13 PM

ASHBURN, GA (WALB) - A Fred’s Store in Ashburn has been forced to stop the sale of food after inspections of the store by the Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) found a rodent infestation.

According to the Department of Agriculture, previous inspections have shown a rodent infestation on the sales floor and in the stockroom.

The report from March 11 states that the store has made progress but there is still a pest activity in the store.

The Georgia Department is expected to release its report soon.

“With the main goal being that of public health, the Georgia Department of Agriculture has been working with the establishment to bring them into compliance," Julie McPeake, Georgia Department of Agriculture chief communication officer, said. "GDA will continue to work with the establishment to ensure they stay in compliance.”

READ THE FULL INSPECTION DOCUMENTS BELOW:

Feb. 27

March 4

March 11

March 18

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.