Rodent infestation found in Ashburn store

ASHBURN, GA (WALB) - A Fred’s Store in Ashburn has been forced to stop the sale of food after inspections of the store by the Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) found a rodent infestation.
According to the Department of Agriculture, previous inspections have shown a rodent infestation on the sales floor and in the stockroom.
The report from March 11 states that the store has made progress but there is still a pest activity in the store.
The Georgia Department is expected to release its report soon.
“With the main goal being that of public health, the Georgia Department of Agriculture has been working with the establishment to bring them into compliance," Julie McPeake, Georgia Department of Agriculture chief communication officer, said. "GDA will continue to work with the establishment to ensure they stay in compliance.”
