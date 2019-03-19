Rep. Nunes sues Twitter, parody accounts for defamation and negligence

WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of California is suing Twitter and several of its users for more than $250 million, accusing them of defamation and negligence.
The defendants include two anonymous parody accounts, “Devin Nunes’ Mom” and “Devin Nunes’ Cow.” Nunes claims the accounts made libelous statements about him that Twitter refused to remove, CNN reports.
The suit, which was filed in Henrico County, VA, accuses Twitter of “knowingly hosting and monetizing content that is clearly abusive, hateful and defamatory.”
Section 230 of the Communication Decency Act provides internet services with immunity from liability for material posted by their users.
Nunes' suit also accuses Twitter of censoring "viewpoints with which it disagrees" and "shadow-banning conservatives."
Shadow banning allows users to post freely — but no one else sees their messages. Twitter has denied doing it, although some political conservatives —including President Donald Trump — remain unconvinced.
Also named in the lawsuit is GOP operative Liz Mair and Mair Strategies, who Nunes accuses of defaming him because she mentioned him in conjunction with a winery caught up in a drugs and prostitution scandal, according to CNN.
Nunes is asking for $250 million in compensatory damages and another $350,000 in punitive damages.
