Propst case taken over by GA Professional Standards Commission

COLQUITT CO., GA (WALB) - The Georgia Professional Standards Commission (GPSC) has taken over the case against Rush Propst, the former Colquitt County Packer coach, following the school board’s investigation.
GPSC officials told WALB the case is an open case, so there isn’t much information that can be released at this time.
Propst has the option to appeal the commission’s sanction, according to GPSC.
The case could go to court if an agreed upon penalty can not be reached by both parties.
Colquitt County School Superintendent Doug Howell’s report states five standards in the Georgia Code of Ethics for Educators were violated.
Many residents who didn’t want to be interviewed on camera told WALB they’re floored by the board’s findings and are still upset Propst was fired.
One family said Propst was like a father figure to many of his players. The same thing many players said during the called meeting where school board members voted unanimously to fire Propst.
Assistant Head Coach Troy Hobbs is currently in charge of the team.
WALB reached out to Hobbs, and he said any comment on the matter will come from the superintendent’s office.
Howell has not been reached for further comment.
WALB filed for an open records request to gain more insight into the investigation and we are working to provide those documents online.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.